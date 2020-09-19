Marlyn Geneveve Thomas Greenalch Challingsworth, age 85, of Horseshoe Drive, Penfield, died late Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. A daughter of the late William and Blanche (Thomas) Greenalch, she was born on December 25, 1934 at home in Penfield, PA. On July 2, 1955 she married William "Weasel" Challingsworth, Sr., who survives in Penfield.
Along with her husband, Marlyn is survived by: four children, Mark (Bona) Challingsworth, Michele Bailey, William "Weasel" Challingsworth, Jr., all of Penfield, and Kim Wolfe of Summerville; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Besides her parents, Marlyn was predeceased by: a granddaughter, Angel Bailey and a daughter-in-law, Lori Challingsworth.
Living all her life in Penfield, Marlyn graduated from Huston Township High School in 1953, and attended the Penfield United Methodist Church. She worked for Brockway Glass for 25 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of the Penfield Firemen's Club, Huston Township Alumni and the Huston Township Cemetery Association. She served as Treasurer of the Huston Township Alumni for 53 years and President and Treasurer for the Huston Township Cemetery Association for more than 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and especially her dog, Sophie. She loved to read any book she could get her hands on, especially the Bible. She enjoyed playing crossword puzzles and trying to figure out her iPad. She loved history and ancestry, keeping records of the Challingsworth families, Penfield, their fire department and the Huston Township Cemeteries.
There will be no visitation.
A celebration of life will be held, 1 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Penfield Volunteer Fire Company Training Center, 12255 Bennetts Valley Hwy, Penfield, PA with Reverend Randy Hall.
The family suggests memorials to the Huston Township Alumni Association(C/O Deannie Levenduski, 148 Hoovertown Rd., Penfield, PA 15849) or the Huston Township Cemetery Association(PO BOX 72, Penfield, PA 15849) and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.