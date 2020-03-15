|
Martha G. Brown, 94, of McKean, Pa., died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Foxburg, Pa., on December 18, 1925, the daughter of the late Fredrick and Maria Height.
Martha was a food service worker at Edinboro University of PA for many years. She enjoyed sewing and crafts, and along with her husband created many artificial snowmen during winters in Florida.
She was a member of the Secret Sisters Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wensel Brown in 2007; 2 sisters, Ida May Wilson and Dorothy Devine; a granddaughter, Jennifer Thaler; a nephew, David Wilson, and a granddaughter-in-law, Elizabeth Ruzak.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise (Frank) Phillips, of McKean, and Vicki Watcherson, of Oregon; four grandchildren: David Thaler, Jr., Bethany Watcherson, Brian (Angie) Phillips, and Candy (Mark) Graves; five great-grandchildren: Alex Thaler, Sydney Flint, Franci Titus, Casidy Titus and Jamie Phillips; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until the time of a service at 8:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to (Adenocarcinoma Research in memo line), PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Mar. 15, 2020