Mary Bush, 67, DuBois, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Penn Highlands Healthcare. She was born January 22, 1952, in Scranton, PA. She is the daughter of the late Verl Jack & Antoinette Dolores (Zippy) Cox.
She is survived by three sons, Roy John (Amy) Bush, Jr, of Pen Argyl, PA, Ronald John (Kerri) Bush, of Bradfordsville, KY, and Richard Jay Bush of DuBois, four sisters, Edith Stecker of NJ, Jacquelyn Morse of FL, Dolores Higgins of CO, and Wanda Mae Radcliff of FL, six brothers Frank Cox of NJ, James Cox of NC, Verl John Cox of PA, Matthew Cox of FL, Anthony Cox of PA, and Douglas Cox of NC, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mary was a graduate of North Hunterdon High School in Annandale, NJ. She had previously worked as a cashier. She enjoyed embroidering, reading, and her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, Mary is also preceded in death by a brother Everett Cox.
At her request no services will be held.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on June 9, 2019