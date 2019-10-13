|
Mary Jane (Canton) Clark, 74, of Reynoldsville, Pa., passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 12, 2019 while a patient of Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
She was born on April 10, 1945 to the late Samuel and Anna (Sabarich) Canton in Punxsutawney, Pa. Mary Jane graduated from Punxsutawney High School as a member of the class of 1963. After high school she would go on to complete the EMT Training Program. Mary Jane married Dennis Paul Clark at the St. Adrian Catholic Church in DeLancey, Pa., on September 7, 1968; Dennis survives her. Mary Jane spent her working life as an executive secretary for the Reynoldsville Chamber of Commerce. She also spent a good amount of time working as a volunteer EMT for the Reynoldsville Ambulance Company, where she was always quick to help in every way that she could. Her support of the Reynoldsville Ambulance Company extended past her active work with them. She was a long time member of the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Reynoldsville, serving as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a long time and devoted supporter of the Pro-Life Movement, attending many events organized by them. She extended her caring nature using her Newfoundland dogs, with whom she would visit the nursing homes in the area, allowing them to act as emotional support dogs. Mary Jane was a kind, loving, and giving person above all else, she would do anything for those in need always putting the needs of others before her own. Her selfless attitude allowed her to be compassionate by nature. This combined with her strong faith in God created a truly beautiful personality that was observed and appreciated by all. Mary Jane will be missed by her many friends and family.
In addition to her husband, Dennis, she is survived by one son, Jason (Debbie) Clark of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, Ronald (Margie) Canton of DeLancey, Pa.; one nephew, Gerald Canton of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; one niece, Gina Canton of Canfield, Ohio; and three granddaughters, Asia, Isabel, and Alexandra Clark.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jane is preceded in passing by one son, Gregory M. Clark; and one brother, Joseph Canton.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 607 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Father William Barron. Interment will take place at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek, PA.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Oct. 13, 2019