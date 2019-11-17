|
Mary JoAnn Daly, 86 of Rockton, passed away on November 15, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.
Born on April 19, 1933, in Brady Township, she was one of nine children of the late Lawrence O. (Sol) and Iona C. (Hoover) Shaffer.
In 1955, she married Francis A. (Red) Daly. They divorced in 1985 and he died in 2000.
She was a 1951 graduate of DuBois High School.
She was a homemaker and also worked for Brockway Glass for 15 years.
She is survived by two sons, Kevin Daly (Linda) and Dr. Shawn Daly, both of Rockton, two grandchildren, C. J. Daly and Amanda Wallace and one great-grandchild, Phillip Wallace.
She is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Shaffer (Blaine) of Rockton and Karen Snyder (Robert) of North Tonawanda, N.Y., and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Donna Jean Shaffer; sisters Lorraine Snyder, Violet Kozdron, and Jane Blackburn; and brothers, Vernon and Larry Shaffer.
As per her request, there will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rockton with Pastor Robert Way officiating.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Interment will be in Rockton Cemetery.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Christ The King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Nov. 17, 2019