Melio Barbazzeni, 85, of Melio Lane, Weedville, PA, died unexpectedly, at home, on June 6, 2019. A son of the late Leo and Rose (Schena) Barbazzeni, Sr., he was born on May 3, 1934 in Force, PA. On September 3, 1960 he married the love of his life, Aileen (Carpin), who preceded him in death on November 21, 1992.
Besides his wife and parents, Melio was predeceased by his step-mother, Louise (Finotti) Barbazzeni.
He is survived by: three children, Joe and Alan Barbazzeni of Weedville and Jolene (Kenny Abrahamson) Barbazzeni of Brockway; four grandchildren, Adam (Jessica) Barbazzeni, Joel (Katie) Barbazzeni, Jake (Rachael) Damon and Nathan (Amber) Damon; three great-grandchildren, Angelo, Brielle and one on the way; two brothers, Leo Barbazzeni, Jr., of St. Marys and Ron (Ruthanne) Barbazzeni of DuBois; four sisters, Theresa Snyder of Florida, Lena Trenn of Penfield, Anna Mae Olewnick of Penfield and Evelyn Askey of DuBois.
Melio served in the US Army during the Korean War, drove truck for the Army Corps of Engineers during the construction of the Kinzua Dam, Owned/Operated the Big Trout Inn and Mel's Diner and retired from Eagle Express. He enjoyed spending time and socializing with family and friends. He also enjoyed music, polka dancing, mowing lawns and helping his son in the woodshop. A member of the Weedville American Legion, the VFW Post #813 and the Penfield Firemen's Club, he lived all his life in Bennetts Valley.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. and on Monday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Bennetts Valley Legion Post 978 Burial Detail.
Interment will take place in the church cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on June 9, 2019