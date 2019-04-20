Melvin Willard White, 61, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
The son of Willard and Marian (Mervine) White, he was born January 9, 1958 in Torrington, CT.
Melvin enjoyed fishing, especially in Key Largo. He also loved to be outdoors, gardening, and was a Mopar enthusiast. Melvin was a breed of his own who would tell you how it was.
Surviving him is wife, Michele (Mauk) White; children, Crystal (Randy) Lyons, Melvin (Sarah) White, Jr., Greg (Shannon) White, Sonya (Doug) Satterfield, Skylar (Tyler) Ross, and Dalton White; siblings, David (Sonja) White, Mary (Rick) Rainey, Jeanne Ashbaugh, Velma Baughman, Daureen (Bill) Allison; best friend, Joe (Cindy) Battaglia; 10 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Tiffany White.
At the request of Melvin, funeral arrangements will be held privately and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Apr. 20, 2019