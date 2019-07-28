|
|
Merle R. "Tex" Haldeman, 95, formerly of Eddies Road, Penfield, PA, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home. A son of the late Chris & Eva (Gravy) Haldeman, he was born on March 22, 1924 in Fontana, PA. He was married to Virginia A. (Gray) who predeceased him in 2013.
Besides his parents and wife, Tex was preceded in death by two children, Dale and Carol Smith; four brothers, Joe, Dutch, Christy and George Haldeman; and a son-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" Myers.
He is survived by his daughter, Shirley Myers of DuBois; a sister, Betty Pifer of Lebanon County, PA; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tex served as a Corporal in the US Army, Battery A, 339th Field Artillery Battalion, during WWII. He worked construction as an Operating Engineer for the Local 66 for many years. Living most of his life in Penfield, he was Protestant by faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home, Penfield, PA. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation on Monday, 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Military honors will be accorded by the Bennetts Valley Legion Post 978 Burial Detail.
Interment will take place in the Morningside Cemetery next to his wife.
The family suggests memorials to the DuBois Nursing Home Memory Lane and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on July 28, 2019