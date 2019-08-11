|
Minnie C. Assalone, 97, of Bennetts Valley Highway, Weedville, PA, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at home after a short illness. A daughter of the late Exper and Frances (Doyle) Youngmark, she was born on December 11, 1921 in Caledonia, PA. On November 26, 1943 she married Michael Assalone who preceded her in death on September 30, 1999.
Besides her parents and husband, Minnie is predeceased by two sisters, Olive Spang and Denalda DeCarli.
Minnie is survived by three children, Francis (Mari) Assalone of Florida, Michele (Paul) Ashford of Wapwallopen, PA and Donna (Jerry Benevich) Assalone of Weedville; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and her brother, Theodore "Teed" Youngmark of Caledonia.
Minnie lived all her life in Bennetts Valley and was a member of the Caledonia United Methodist Church. After graduating high school, she worked a few years for Sylvania of Emporium. While working in Emporium, she found her way to and from work daily until buying her own car and being able to offer rides to work to help offset expenses. She was proud to have traveled to Florida, San Diego and Colorado. Mostly she enjoyed taking care of her home and family and the time spent with them.
At Minnie's request there will be no visitation.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Caledonia United Methodist Church with Pastor Missy Smith.
Burial will take place next to her husband in the Morningside Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the Caledonia United Methodist Church and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 11, 2019