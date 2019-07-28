Home

Opal Marie (Hawk) Anthony


1940 - 2019
Opal Marie (Hawk) Anthony Obituary
Opal Marie Hawk Anthony, 78, of Stagecoach Road, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her residence. Services will be private.
Mrs. Anthony was born August 7, 1940, in Markleysburg, Pennsylvania and lived in Jones County for the past five years. She was the daughter of the late Samuel G. Hawk and Opal Glisan Hawk. She was a homemaker and an avid golfer. She was preceded in death by a brother: George Hawk and sister: Pauline Owings.
Mrs. Anthony is survived by her husband of fifty-five years: John A. Anthony, Sr.; children: JoAnne Anthony, Janice Beardsley (Dirk), Patricia Anthony, John A. Anthony, Jr., Michael E. Anthony, Sr. (Sheree); grandchildren: Richard Bryson, Scott Beardsley, Chasitie Branham, Rachel Lassen, Thomas Anthony, Justin Anthony, Shelby Anthony, Ashlyn Anthony, Michael Anthony, Jr.; five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; brother: Charles Hawk; several nieces and nephews.
Contributions may be made to The at www.cancer.org.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Opal Anthony. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on July 28, 2019
