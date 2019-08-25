|
Patricia Jane Kelly, age 70, of Boggy Run Road, Brockport, PA, died on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on September 18, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Anderson. On August 26, 1971 she married Robert L. "Bob" Kelly and he survives.
Pat was a 1966 graduate of the Ridgway High School, and a 1969 graduate of the Presbyterian School of Nursing where she earned the title of Registered Nurse. Her career began in the Ridgway Hospital and then she moved on to the Clearfield Hospital. After a brief stay there she moved off into the direction of a Home Health Care Nurse. After many years in this field she moved into the teaching side of nursing and taught Practical Nursing at Jeff Tech until her retirement.
Pat was a member at both the Moorhead United Methodist Church and the Brockport United Methodist Church where she also served as a lay minister. Pat served as a Sunday school teacher, pianist and sang in the choir at both churches.
She enjoyed reading, watching movies on the Hall Mark channel, singing and the Price is Right.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by four children: Jeffrey (Tiffany) Kelly of Whittaker, MI, Scott (Angela) Kelly of Brockway, Stacey (Steven) Stratton of Montpelier, Ohio and Chad Kelly of Brockport; a brother, Daniel (Margo) Anderson, also of Brockport; a sister, Penny (Rich Ziolko) Kopeck of DuBois; nine grandchildren: Nolan, Brock, Gavin, Brennan, Adriene, Gina, Braylynn, Devin and Anna. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, August 25 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 26 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Moorhead United Methodist Church, PO Box 233, Brockway, PA 15824, or Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 25, 2019