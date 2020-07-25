1/1
Paul L. Johnson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul L. Johnson, 87, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.

Born on Dec. 4, 1932 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Arthur and Shirley (Muholland) Johnson.

On Oct. 4, 1958, he married his wife of 61 years, Catherine A. (Liedl) Johnson. She survives.

Paul was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Army.

Paul retired from Triangle Auto Springs after 24 ½ years of service. Previous to that, he had worked at the Jackson China Company in Falls Creek and the DuBois Brewing Company.

He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and was always busy doing something. Paul was charismatic and enjoyed being in the outdoors and working. He was a collector of ALL things and enjoyed being around people. Above all, he loved his family.

Paul is survived by six children: Barbara Cook and her husband, Steve, of Sykesville, PA; Jackie Andrulonis and her husband, Tim; Jim Johnson and his wife, Dana; Jean Beckes and her husband, Eric; and Tom Johnson and his fiancé, Denise, all of DuBois, PA; and Mark Johnson and his wife, Leigh, of Charlotte, North Carolina; a brother, Charles Johnson and his wife, Bev, of Fredrick, Maryland; grandchildren: Steven Cook, Cristy Davis, Mary Beth Robinson, Brady Johnson, Zach Johnson, Karley Johnson, Carrie Lockard, Kathy Beckes, Keaton Beckes, Ainsley Johnson, Lindsey Johnson, Emily Johnson and Caroline Johnson; stepgrandchildren: Jarred Andrulonis, Jayla Andrulonis, Ben Pfingstler and Jenna Pfingstler, and great-grandchildren: Jayda Robinson, Jasmine Robinson, Aaden Lockard, Carson Lockard, Reagan Lockard, Atti Pompeii and Brinley Davis.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Johnson, and grandson, David Wray.

Due to current restrictions, there will no public visitation.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Social distancing requirements will be followed at the church.

Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church.

Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 116 South State Street, DuBois, PA 15801.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved