Paul V. "Lunk" Fremer, 76, of Game School Road, Brockway, Pennsylvania, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Penn Highlands Brookville.
He was born in Brockway on Dec. 4, 1943. He was the son of the late Michael and Helen Strishock Fremer. He is survived by Kathy Alburg whom he married on May 5, 1973.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
Never really being a man to retire, Lunk started cutting timber in 1961 and in 1975 he built and began running the sawmill, Fremer Lumber. In 1992 he and Kathy established Fremer Molding and is now owned and operated by their children. His other passion and hobby in life was farming and raising beef cows. In 1987, he bought the woodland farm and completely refurbished both the house and the barn, that is their current home. He then added the work horses to the stables and took great pride in giving the community wagon rides.
He was a member at St. Tobias Church where he currently served on the Parish Council. He was also president of the Brockway Sportsmen's Club for the last 40 years, and a member of the Brockway Area Kaimanns. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed riding his UTV, farming, but most of all loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by a son, William "Billy" Fremer; a daughter, Rebecca (James) Fremer McCarthy; a son, Michael (Christiana) Fremer; and a son, Andrew (Kaitlin) Fremer all of Brockway; three sisters: Martha (Robert "Bo Hunk") Preston of Brockway; Evelyn (Rodney) Hicks of California; Tina (Tom) Decker of Brockway; three brothers: Carl "Chuck" (Georgia) Fremer; Daniel "Boone" (Marie) Fremer and George "Heffer" (Peggy) Fremer all of Brockway. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Blakely, Lennox, Quinn and Theodore Paul Fremer. Theodore Paul was born on the day his Pa took his trip to heaven.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by an infant son and two brothers: Joseph "Papa Jess" Fremer and Michael "Cubby" Freemer Jr.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion. Memorial donations may be made to the Paul V. Fremer Scholarship fund in care of S&T Bank in Brockway.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Jun. 20, 2020.