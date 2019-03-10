Paula Garcia, age 77, of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Christ The King Manor, DuBois.
Born on September 5, 1941, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Julia (Gamba) Turchiano.
In 1979, she married Augustine Garcia. He survives.
Paula worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Christ The King Manor and as a home duty nurse for many years.
She is survived by one son, Augustine "Gus" Garcia, Jr. and his wife Channell of DuBois, PA; two daughters, Paula Ann Gallina of Long Island, NY and Julia Snyder and her husband Chris of Luthersburg, PA; seven grandchildren; and one brother, Raphael Turchiano of Staten Island, NY.
