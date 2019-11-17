|
|
Pauline Claire Duplease, recently of Sterling, Illinois, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 after a brief illness. Pauline was born in Lancaster, MA, on December 11, 1924. Knowing she wanted to be a nurse when she was 8, Pauline followed her childhood dream and graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Worcester, MA. Her 54-year career took her to many area hospitals, but the majority of her career was spent at Ft. Deven's Army Hospital. In 1951 Pauline married John Duplease and they raised their family in Leominster. After her husband's death she continued to live in Leominster then moved to be with her daughter in DuBois, PA. Pauline lived in DuBois for several years then moved to Florida to care for her sister. When she returned to DuBois, she lived on Coke Hill and made many good friends there and at the DuBois Senior Center, especially Harwood Newall. She was incredibly strong and nursed four of her siblings until their death.
As passionate as Pauline was about nursing, her family came first. She is survived by her three children: Henry F. Duplease, his wife Sandra (Mangiacotti) Duplease, John F. Duplease Jr., his companion, Paulette Gladys, all of Lancaster, and her daughter, Mary Duplease Reese and her husband Dr. Scott Reese of Sterling, IL. The family also includes eight grandchildren: Eric, Jim, Katie, Christina, Nick, Stephanie, Jenny and Michelle. To Eric and Jim she was Grandma but the others knew her as "ChaCha" and remember her killer chocolate chip cookies! Pauline also loved to travel and never saw a "Wheel of Fortune" slot machine she didn't like. She enjoyed life!
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, John, her grandson, Eric, and 12 brothers and sisters. As per her request, there will be no memorial services. Donations in her memory may be made to the DuBois Senior Center..
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Nov. 17, 2019