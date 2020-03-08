|
Peter O. Fernandez, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home in Reynoldsville, Pa.
He was born on January 17, 1929, to the late Peter and Pilar (Garcia) Fernandez in Ecorse, MI. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS Token. Peter married Patricia Morgan on March 23, 1951, in Chicago, IL; she survives him. He worked at Hochschild Kohn in Baltimore City, MD, and ran five different stores for several years. He then worked at Michelin Tire Corp. as a warehouse superintendent for 18 years in Baltimore, MD, until retiring. Peter was a member of the Reynoldsville First Baptist Church. In his youth he was a member of Silver Skates located in New York. As a young man Peter was a professional ice skater with the Hollywood Ice Review. He was an active man and enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, and bowling. He also liked to do leather work.
In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by two sons, Douglas (Wanda) Fernandez of Pasadena, MD; Reverend Robin (Sandy) Fernandez of Reynoldsville, PA; and one daughter; Jo Fernandez of Winston-Salem, NC.
In addition to his parents, Peter is preceded in death by one son, Guy Peter Fernandez; two brothers, Mackay Martinez, Virgil Martinez; and four sisters, Angela, Conception, Pilar, and Mercedes.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Reynoldsville First Baptist Church, 516 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851, beginning at 12 p.m. and officiated by his son, Reverend Robin Fernandez. Full military honors will be rendered by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Interment will take place at the Reynoldsville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Reynoldsville First Baptist Church.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Mar. 8, 2020