Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Ralph LaVerne Snyder


1932 - 2019
Ralph LaVerne Snyder Obituary
Ralph LaVerne Snyder, age 87, of Horizon Drive, Brockway, PA, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway.
Born on February 6, 1932, in Westville, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph L. and Miriam Mae Emanuelson Snyder Sr. On December 4, 1954 he was married to Geraldine "Geri" Marnati and she survives.
Retired, Ralph had been employed at Montgomery Ward in DuBois in the Automotive Department and later at E&G Auto Parts in Brockway. He was a member at St. Tobias Church in Brockway, and was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He also was a member of Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion. Ralph was an excellent woodworker. He also enjoyed latch hook, crossword puzzles and gardening.
In addition to his wife Geri he is also survived by two sons, Robert K. "Snoop" (Diana) Snyder and Mark (Robin) Snyder, both of Brockway; a daughter, Debbie Hook of DuBois; a sister, Joyce (Gary) Dietz of St. Marys, PA; and a sister-in-law, Donna Snyder of Las Vegas. Ralph is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as several great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Snyder and an infant brother.
Calling hours will be on Monday, Sept. 2 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held Monday evening at 6:45 p.m. also at the funeral home. Full Military Honors will be accorded Tuesday morning at the cemetery by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post #95, 1109 Pershing Avenue, Brockway, PA 15824 or Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Sept. 1, 2019
