Raymond S. Vitello, age 77, of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Christ The King Manor.

Born on January 23, 1942 in Etna, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel and Martha (Feliskey) Vitello.

Ray graduated from Central Catholic High School in St. Marys in 1959. He was a graduate of the Bryant and Stratton Business Institute in Buffalo, NY and a graduate of Franciscan University in Steubenville, OH, where he earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education. He went on to earn his master's degree in education at Clarion University with special studies in science.

Ray taught at St. Boniface in Kersey, PA, Moon Township Elementary in Pittsburgh, PA, and was a teacher in the DuBois Area School District at both Second Avenue and Juniata School for 34 years.

He belonged to the Retired Teachers Association of DuBois, the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees and was a member of Christ The King Manor Auxiliary.

Ray is survived by one sister, Barbara (Vitello) Costanzo of DuBois; two nieces, Karen Meholic and her husband Steve of St. Marys, PA, and Lisa Slagle and her husband Eric of Plum, PA; great niece, Alison Centa; great nephews, Shaun and Jordon Slagle, Brad Meholic and Michael Meholic and his wife Danielle; a great-great niece, Mackenzie Meholic; and a great-great nephew, Ben Meholic. He is also survived by numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel at Christ the King Manor with Fr. Matias Quinmo as celebrant.

Burial will be in Adrian- Anita Catholic Cemetery, Anita, PA.

Memorials may be made to Christ The King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or Animal Shelter of Elk County, 1029 East Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 and/ or St. Francis Friends of the Poor, Floor 1, 155 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10114-1168.

