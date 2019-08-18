|
|
Rebecca M. Ginther, age 72, of Allens Mills Road, Reynoldsville, PA, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
Born on October 18, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Edith Mae Hall Stahlman. On May 15, 1965 she was married to Allen C. Ginther and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2010.
Rebecca was a homemaker and provided child care for numerous families in and around the Allens Mills area for many years. She as a lifetime member of the Allens Mills United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and growing flowers. She also was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lion fan.
Rebecca is survived by four sons: Jeffrey (Barbara) Ginther and Mel (Kimberly) Ginther, both of Allens Mills; Kirk Ginther of Hazen, PA and Robert "Bert" (Kathleen) Ginther of Falls Creek, PA. She is also survived by three siblings: Connie, Anna Mae and Lawrence and six grandchildren: Maria, Sophia, Jessie, Alexandria, Mallery and Jeffrey "J.J." Jr.
The family will accept visitors from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 19, at the Allens Mills United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Joni Williams and Pastor Ann Dixon officiating. Burial will be in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Allens Mills United Methodist Church, 57 Allens Mills Road, Brookville, PA 15825 or the .
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 18, 2019