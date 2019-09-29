|
|
Reetha L. Surkala, age 84, of Falls Creek, Pa., entered Heaven on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Born on April 2, 1935 in Powell, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel "Bandy" and Della (Barnett) Fillers.
On December 17, 1955 she married her husband of 63 years, Peter Surkala. He survives.
She was a homemaker and had previously worked for the Courier Express as well as various other odd jobs.
Reetha enjoyed sewing and decorating, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She attended the Gospel Center.
She is survived by four daughters: Dixie Powers and her husband Mark of Falls Creek, PA, Debbie Farrall and her husband Bill of Milford, DE, Dottie Shindledecker and her husband Jeff of Falls Creek, PA, Danita Bishop and her husband Don Jr. of Reynoldsville, PA; one brother; one sister; and five grandchildren: Peter Bishop, Tyler, Jesse, Dustin and Alexis Shindledecker.
Private visitation and funeral services were held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Mark Myers officiating.
Burial was in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 and / or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Online condolences may be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Sept. 29, 2019