Richard Allen Barr
1963 - 2020
Richard Allen Barr, age 56, of Reynoldsville, PA died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence.

Born on November 28, 1963, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Donald H. and Verlene J. (Howlett) Barr. They survive and live in DuBois, PA.

Rick is also survived by one daughter, Morgan Ann Barr-Corl and her husband, Jacob of Tyrone; siblings: Donald H. Barr II and his wife, Melani, of Medical Lake, WA, John P. Barr of Brookville, PA, Valarie A. Ellinger and her husband, William, of Luthersburg, PA and Brian W. Barr and his wife, Dee Dee of DuBois, PA; one grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation and a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tri-County Sunday on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 30, 2020
Rest In Peace Rick
Kim and Rich Ellinger
Friend
