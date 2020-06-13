Robert L. Krach, Jr., 64, of Reynoldsville, PA died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
Born on Dec. 21, 1955, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert L. and Helen (Clinchoc) Krach Sr.
On May 28, 1977, he married Deborah L. (Bearfield) Krach. She survives.
Robert was a heavy equipment operator for several coal companies in the area for many years.
He was a member of the Sykesville Eagles, was an avid hunter and enjoyed all types of sports, and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Robert is survived by three children: Dana Drake and her husband, Corry, of Pittsburgh, PA; and Robert L. Krach II and Devanie Krach, both of Reynoldsville, PA; a sister, Kathryn DeLarme of Sykesville, PA; two brothers, Gary Krach of Reynoldsville, PA and Jeff Krach of Falls Creek, PA; and three grandchildren: Robert L. Krach III, and Levi and Waylen Drake.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Krach, and an infant brother, Douglas Krach.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. from the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Born on Dec. 21, 1955, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert L. and Helen (Clinchoc) Krach Sr.
On May 28, 1977, he married Deborah L. (Bearfield) Krach. She survives.
Robert was a heavy equipment operator for several coal companies in the area for many years.
He was a member of the Sykesville Eagles, was an avid hunter and enjoyed all types of sports, and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Robert is survived by three children: Dana Drake and her husband, Corry, of Pittsburgh, PA; and Robert L. Krach II and Devanie Krach, both of Reynoldsville, PA; a sister, Kathryn DeLarme of Sykesville, PA; two brothers, Gary Krach of Reynoldsville, PA and Jeff Krach of Falls Creek, PA; and three grandchildren: Robert L. Krach III, and Levi and Waylen Drake.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Krach, and an infant brother, Douglas Krach.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. from the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Jun. 13, 2020.