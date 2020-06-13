Robert L. Krach Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Krach, Jr., 64, of Reynoldsville, PA died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on Dec. 21, 1955, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Robert L. and Helen (Clinchoc) Krach Sr.

On May 28, 1977, he married Deborah L. (Bearfield) Krach. She survives.

Robert was a heavy equipment operator for several coal companies in the area for many years.

He was a member of the Sykesville Eagles, was an avid hunter and enjoyed all types of sports, and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Robert is survived by three children: Dana Drake and her husband, Corry, of Pittsburgh, PA; and Robert L. Krach II and Devanie Krach, both of Reynoldsville, PA; a sister, Kathryn DeLarme of Sykesville, PA; two brothers, Gary Krach of Reynoldsville, PA and Jeff Krach of Falls Creek, PA; and three grandchildren: Robert L. Krach III, and Levi and Waylen Drake.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Krach, and an infant brother, Douglas Krach.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. from the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved