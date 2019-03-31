Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Paul "Bob" Miller. View Sign



Bob was born on May 14, 1938, to the late Paul "Piney" Jacob and Jane Henrietta (Shick) Miller, in Oak Ridge PA, Armstrong County. On March 13, 1965, Bob married Estella Ilene (Alcorn) Miller in Oak Ridge, PA; after 54 years of marriage, Estella survives him.

Bob served his country honorably after being drafted into the United States Army, stationed in Korea. He graduated from the Redbank Valley High School with the class of 1956 and then went on to be employed at Heffner brothers prior to being drafted. After his service he was employed by L.A. Leathers Co., and then A. Ferraro and Co., where he was well known for making hundreds of Christmas baskets during the Christmas season. His final job was working for Ti-Brook / Trail King, and after twenty-six years, he retired in 2000.

Bob was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Brookville, PA; a member of the Strattanville American Legion, Post No. 0249, and the Brookville Fireman's Club. Bob enjoyed his eight years serving on the Jefferson County Fair Board and he was well known for flipping burgers and grilling hotdogs during the fair. He also spent many years on the Laurel Festival Board. He enjoyed camping with his family, playing Bingo, watching the birds, and roller skating; roller skating is how he met Estella.

In addition to Estella, Bob is survived by one son, Randy (Molly) Miller of Brookville, PA; one daughter, Debbie (Paul) Neal of Hagerstown, MD; five grandchildren: Michael (Sherry) Miller of Springdale, PA; Maggie and Megan Miller of Brookville PA; Hannah and Isaiah Neal of Hagerstown, MD; one great-granddaughter, Ember Miller of Springdale, PA; and four siblings: Anna Sherman of MD, Margie Kay Bowser of New Bethlehem, PA; Dennis Miller of Hawthorn PA, and Gail Miller of VA.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by one brother, Larry "Buck" Miller.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 1:00 p.m., and officiated by Pastor Dennis Johnson. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the First United Methodist Church in Brookville, or to the In Home Solutions Hospice, or to the Brookville Cemetery Association. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting Robert "Bob" Paul Miller, age 80, of Rose St., in Brookville, PA, passed away surrounded by his loving family, during the late evening hours of Friday, March 29, 2019, in the comfort of his home.Bob was born on May 14, 1938, to the late Paul "Piney" Jacob and Jane Henrietta (Shick) Miller, in Oak Ridge PA, Armstrong County. On March 13, 1965, Bob married Estella Ilene (Alcorn) Miller in Oak Ridge, PA; after 54 years of marriage, Estella survives him.Bob served his country honorably after being drafted into the United States Army, stationed in Korea. He graduated from the Redbank Valley High School with the class of 1956 and then went on to be employed at Heffner brothers prior to being drafted. After his service he was employed by L.A. Leathers Co., and then A. Ferraro and Co., where he was well known for making hundreds of Christmas baskets during the Christmas season. His final job was working for Ti-Brook / Trail King, and after twenty-six years, he retired in 2000.Bob was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Brookville, PA; a member of the Strattanville American Legion, Post No. 0249, and the Brookville Fireman's Club. Bob enjoyed his eight years serving on the Jefferson County Fair Board and he was well known for flipping burgers and grilling hotdogs during the fair. He also spent many years on the Laurel Festival Board. He enjoyed camping with his family, playing Bingo, watching the birds, and roller skating; roller skating is how he met Estella.In addition to Estella, Bob is survived by one son, Randy (Molly) Miller of Brookville, PA; one daughter, Debbie (Paul) Neal of Hagerstown, MD; five grandchildren: Michael (Sherry) Miller of Springdale, PA; Maggie and Megan Miller of Brookville PA; Hannah and Isaiah Neal of Hagerstown, MD; one great-granddaughter, Ember Miller of Springdale, PA; and four siblings: Anna Sherman of MD, Margie Kay Bowser of New Bethlehem, PA; Dennis Miller of Hawthorn PA, and Gail Miller of VA.In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by one brother, Larry "Buck" Miller.Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 1:00 p.m., and officiated by Pastor Dennis Johnson. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA.Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the First United Methodist Church in Brookville, or to the In Home Solutions Hospice, or to the Brookville Cemetery Association. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com Funeral Home McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home

345 Main St

Brookville , PA 15825

(814) 849-7375 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-County Sunday on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Tri-County Sunday Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close