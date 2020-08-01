1/1
Ronnie Douglas Raiford
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Douglas Raiford, 51, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

He was born Oct. 4, 1968, in McHenry, Illinois and was the son of the late Priscilla Raiford.

He attended McHenry High School East and then moved to Crossville, Tennessee to live with his beloved grandparents, Pansy and Ray Eller. He graduated from Cumberland County High School in 1987.

Ronnie is survived by two children, Adrian Raiford of Illinois and Ronnie Raiford of Cookeville, Tennessee; two brothers, a fraternal twin, Shawn Raiford of Crossville, Tennessee, and David Raiford and his wife, Susan, and their children, Gregory and Daniel Raiford of DuBois, PA.

He was preceded in death by a brother Danny Raiford.

Due to current restrictions there will be no public visitations. His wish was to be cremated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved