Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Tri-County Church
DuBois, PA
Sharon Ann DeLarme

Sharon Ann DeLarme Obituary
Sharon Ann DeLarme, age 72, of Irishtown Road, Grampian, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at UPMC Altoona.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 25, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Tri-County Church in DuBois.
A complete obituary will be published in the Tuesday, Oct. 29, edition of the Courier Express. The Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Oct. 20, 2019
