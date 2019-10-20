|
|
|
Sharon Ann DeLarme, age 72, of Irishtown Road, Grampian, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at UPMC Altoona.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 25, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Tri-County Church in DuBois.
A complete obituary will be published in the Tuesday, Oct. 29, edition of the Courier Express. The Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Oct. 20, 2019