Service Information Skinner Funeral Homes 101 W. Jolly Road Lansing , MI 48910 (517)-882-9091 Rosary 7:00 PM Skinner Funeral Homes 101 W. Jolly Road Lansing , MI 48910 Visitation 10:00 AM Skinner Funeral Homes 101 W. Jolly Road Lansing , MI 48910 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Lansing , MI Obituary

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born August 9, 1933 in DuBois, Pennsylvania where she graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1951, where she was active in cheerleading, Broadcasters Club and school bank. She worked for Pennsylvania Bell Telephone in the traffic and engineering department for several years before her marriage. Bell Telephone sponsored her and she became Miss Clearfield County Pennsylvania in 1954 for the sesquicentennial celebration. She married her beloved Robert and moved to Michigan in 1954. They were married 58 years until his passing. She was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish where she participated in the shawl ministry and Perpetual Adoration among others. She volunteered extensively, especially for Marvin E. Beekman Center and Area 8 Special Olympics (Michigan). She was a tremendous advocate for the disabled all of her adult life. She loved reading, gardening, exercising, knitting and cooking but she was especially known for her devotion to her family and faith. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; her parents, John and Irene (Jones) McNeil and her brother, John McNeil. She is survived by her siblings, Joan Christy, Connie (Jim) Brubaker, James "Craig" (Nora) McNeil and Marjorie McNeil; sister-in-law, Janet McNeil; children, Kathleen Gearhart, Robert "Scott" Gearhart, Teresa (Leonard) Baldori, Christal (Gar) Pettit, Brian (Denise) Gearhart, Mary Gearhart, Michael Gearhart; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Lansing with Fr. John Byers as Celebrant. Interment will follow to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 1-3pm & 5-8pm with a 7pm Rosary Prayer at Skinner Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel with visitation continuing one hour prior to Mass at the church. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Shawl Ministry, or the Area 8 Special Olympics in Shirley's name. The family wishes to thank the staffs at Island City Assisted Living, Maplewood Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice Care as well as the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Family, the DeSoto Presbyterian Church, family and friends.

