Stanley "Stan the Man" Vance


1950 - 2019
Stanley "Stan the Man" Vance Obituary
Stanley "Stan the Man" Vance, 69, of Sebastian, Fla., formerly of DuBois, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Born June 7, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late George H. Vance and Norma J. Vance. He was married to his wife Sandra Kay Vance for 25 years, she survives.
He retired from The Pittsburgh Port Authority in 1989. He then moved to DuBois where he was the owner/operator of Advance Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning for 16 years before retiring and moving to Florida.
He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the United States Army from 1968-1971. He was a member of the DuBois Legion Post 17 where he was a former commander, F.O.E. Eagles, and The DuBois VFW Post 813.
He enjoyed hunting, golfing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. His dream was always to retire and to move to Florida.
In addition to his wife he is also survived a daughter, Dianna Vance Huckestein and her husband, Scott, of Uniontown, Ohio; sons, Todd Hamilton and his wife, Lisa, of Penfield, and Michael Hamilton of Hampton, Va.; four grandchildren: Joshua, Derek, Tori, and Ayden; and two great-grandchildren, Colton and Camrie; sisters, Georgeann (Ed) O'neil, Ellen Jean (Ralph) Fiorenza; and brothers, William Vance and Joseph Vance.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Jean Martinelli, one brother, Michael Vance and one sister, Cynthia Johnson.
Per his wishes there was no public service.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Nov. 10, 2019
