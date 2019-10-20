|
Steven Allen Smith, age 59, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
He was born on December 17, 1959 to William Dale Smith Sr. and Shirley Joanne (Smith) Chesnutt in Strasburg, France. Steven graduated from Brookville High School as a member of the class of 1977. He worked for Femco in Punxsutawney, PA, but spent most of his life working as a lineman for a variety of utility companies including Antitim Construction.
He attended the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville. He was also a member of Reynoldsville Order of Eagles, the Brookville Firemen's Club, and the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (A.B.A.T.E.).
Steve's hobbies were working on vehicles, motorcycles, trucks, and race cars with his friends. He loved to spend time with friends and help them in their projects. He had a knack for carpet installation and carpentry work. He also spent time with his fiancé, Violet "Purple" Gardner, enjoyed storm watching and going to the Eagle's Club to play bingo. He got his love of bingo from his grandmother. Steve's greatest passion was to enjoy life and to be loved by all. He will be missed by all and loved by most.
In addition to his mother, Shirley Joanne Chesnutt, Steve is survived by his fiancé, Violet "Purple" Gardner; three daughters, Sheena Lynn Smith of Clarion, PA, Fawn Hope (Eric) Traister of Templeton, PA, Tessa Noel Smith of Cumberland, MD; two brothers, William Dale (Judy) Smith Jr. of Gallatin, MO, Robert C. (Mary) Smith of Brookville, PA; three sisters, Teresa L. (Terry) Bullers of Brookville, PA, Patricia A. (Joe) Gillespie of Randallstown, MD, Tina L. (Tim) Zimmerman of Brookville, PA; and six grandchildren.
Steve is preceded in passing by his father, William Dale Smith Sr.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851, beginning at 2 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Dave Blair.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Oct. 20, 2019