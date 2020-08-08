Susan R. Guzzo, age 60, of Rockton, PA died unexpectedly, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Union Township.
Born on Nov. 13, 1959, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ira Eugene and Ruth (Dallenbach) Fillhart. Her mother survives and lives in Punxsutawney.
She was married to David "Scott" Guzzo. He preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 2007.
Susan had just retired from Acosta Sales and Marketing after many years of service.
She served on the Union Township Park Committee for many years and was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel, where she was active in church affairs.
Susan loved baking, quilting, traveling and going to different places to eat. She was known as a "foodie." Above all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was a kind, loving person who had the ability to light up any room. Once you met Susan, you had a friend for life.
She is survived by her children, Joshua J. Muth and his wife, Sarah of Wheeling, WV, Michael P. Muth of Rockton, PA, Sherri S. Muth and her fiancé Ryan Slack of Sunset Beach, NC; and her companion, Blaine Buchheit of Punxsutawney; two brothers, Pastor James Fillhart and his wife, Sue, of Punxsutawney, PA and Gary Fillhart and his wife, Elaine, of Stump Creek, PA; two grandchildren, Zachary and Maxwell Muth; and several nieces and nephews.
As per Susan's wishes, there will be no public visitation and a celebration of her life will be held from the Union Township Park and will be announced in the near future.
Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Roseville Independent Chapel Phase 2 Building Fund, 3598 US Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
