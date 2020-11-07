Thomas C. Andrulonis, age 86, of DuBois, PA died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on November 24, 1933, in Nanticoke, PA, he was the son of the late Anthony and Cecelia (Sosinski) Andrulonis.
On July 14, 1956, he married his wife of 64 years, Marilyn (Heath) Andrulonis. She survives.
Tom was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War.
He retired after 27 years of service from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Previous to that, he had worked 20 years for the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad.
Tom was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, the Polish Citizens Club, and the Olympic Athletic Club. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and enjoyed watching all sports. Tom loved cooking for others and enjoyed hunting, gardening and his beagles. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and attending their many activities.
Tom is survived by five children: Timothy Andrulonis and his wife, Jackie, of DuBois, PA; Cheryl Gallus and her husband, Martyn, of Louisville, KY; Danny Andrulonis and his wife, Lisa, of Lebanon, PA; Edward Andrulonis of DuBois, PA; and Barry Andrulonis and his wife, Sue, of DuBois, PA; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Andrulonis of Baltimore, OH; and a sister, Susan Samick of Rochester, NY.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Dale, and infant daughter, Kim Marie, two brothers, Leonard and Richard Andrulonis, and a grandson, Jordan Andrulonis and stepgrandson, David Wray.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Social distancing requirements and use of a mask will be followed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Memorials may be placed with St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 116 South State Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
