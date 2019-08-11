|
|
Thomas Carroll Lewis, age 86, of Brockport, PA, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Tom was born on October 15, 1932 in Oil City, PA, to the late Paul and Marie Bundy Lewis. He graduated from the Brookville High School in 1950 and Penn State University in 1954. He married Joy Ann Doverspike in 1963.
Tom worked as an accountant at Brockway Glass for 34 years. He was an active member of the Moorhead United Methodist Church in Brockway where he served humbly and generously. Tom always supported his three children in their activities, and his wife in her musical pursuits. After his retirement, he volunteered in the Brockway community for many years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joy Ann Lewis; his daughter Beth Ann (Jeffrey) Biss of State College, PA; his daughter Lisa Joy (Bill) Ruth of Medina, Ohio; his son Paul Thomas (Jessica) Lewis of Sharon, PA; a brother Dean Lewis; a sister Norma Smith and grandchildren: Annmarie and Lauren Biss; Thomas, Rebecca and Grace Ruth; Abigail and Rachel Lewis.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Lewis and two sisters, Kay Constant and Judy Clever.
There will be no public visitation. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, at 2 p.m. at the Moorhead United Methodist Church, 335 Main St., Brockway, PA, with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. A private family interment will take place at St. Johns Cemetery, Windy Hill in Stanton, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Moorhead United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 222, Brockway, PA 15824 or Mengle Memorial Library, 324 Main Street, Brockway, PA 15824.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 11, 2019