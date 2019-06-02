Thomas Delia, age 68, of DuBois, PA died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Nelson's Golden Years.
Born on March 31, 1951, in Brockport, PA, he was the son of the late Joeffrey and Josephine (Carlini) Delia.
On April 16, 1977, he married Debra (Palmer) Zavatsky Delia. She survives.
Tom retired from Owens Illinois in Brockway after 40 years of service.
He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and a former member of the DuBois Auxiliary Police for over 20 years. He also provided security at many activities for the DuBois Area School District.
He is survived by two sons, Raymond Zavatsky & his wife Debbie of Spring Grove, PA and Matthew Delia & his wife Cathy of Sykesville, MD.; one daughter, Diane London & her husband Jeffrey of DuBois, PA; two brothers, Robert Delia & his wife Julia of Horseheads, NY and Michael Delia of Kane, PA; and eight grandchildren: Sarah & Lauren Zavatsky; Jack & Max Delia; and Aaron, Isaac, Danielle & Jessica London. Danielle & Jessica were his guardian angels.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a in the DuBois area.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in Tri-County Sunday on June 2, 2019