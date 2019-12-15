|
Thomas Frank Winkler, 78, of Force, Pa., died peacefully at home, early Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, Pa.
Mass of Christian burial will be held, 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, Pa., with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant.
A complete obituary will be published this week.
The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Dec. 15, 2019