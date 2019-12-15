Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Force, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Winkler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Frank Winkler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Frank Winkler Obituary
Thomas Frank Winkler, 78, of Force, Pa., died peacefully at home, early Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, Pa.
Mass of Christian burial will be held, 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, Pa., with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant.
A complete obituary will be published this week.
The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -