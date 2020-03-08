|
Thomas L. Arthurs, age 80, of DuBois, Pa., died Friday, March 6, 2020, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Born on December 31, 1939, in Ridgway, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles and Artie (Kroh) Arthurs.
On June 26, 1966, he married Josephine (Rozyle) Arthurs. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2012.
Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean War.
He retired after 33 years as a machine operator for Owens Brockway Glass Company.
He enjoyed camping and being with his grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his children: Matthew Arthurs of Stewart, Fla., Joseph Arthurs and his wife Patricia of Ridgway, Pa., Melody Regec of DuBois, Pa., Christy Powell of DuBois, Pa., Tina Stine and her husband Tim of Houtzdale, Pa., Butch Arthurs and his wife Kim of Osceola Mills, Pa., and Ron Arthurs and his wife Jean of Williamson, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2–4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. from the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Mar. 8, 2020