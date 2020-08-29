Virginia "Ginny" Gussie Buhite, 73, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, while a patient at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
She was born on May 11, 1947, in DuBois, PA, to the late Frank Buhite and Jean (Weber) (Buhite) Zarambo. She graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1965. She had a long work history which included positions at Cameron, Rolo Jensen, Brockway Glass, DuBois Area School, and the Bernard P. Snyder Funeral Home.
Ginny was an avid softball player and founder as well as coach of the Sykesville Ginnettes. She was an avid bowler who loved bowling in the DuBois bowling league. Ginny played and coached basketball and was a professional basketball player with the Texas Cowgirls. She coached for the Brockway and DuBois school districts, and was a PIAA basketball official. She was an animal lover. Ginny was a loving and strong-willed woman who made an impression and will be greatly missed by many.
Ginny is survived by one son, Michael (Shari Kratz) Grasso; one brother, William (Ruth) Buhite; three sisters: Betty Ann Routch; Helen Ann Berg; Jackie (Fred) Crawford; and her ex-husband, Michael Grasso.
In addition to her birth parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, John Zarambo; one brother, Tom Buhite; and her best friend and companion, Shirley Bleich.
Services will be held privately. Final interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of the donor's choice
