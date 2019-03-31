Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Wendy Ann (Bearfield) Miller, 63, of Brookville, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at home from a lengthy illness.

Wendy was born in DuBois on July 31, 1955.

She was married to Jerry Miller of Brookville in November 2004. He survives. She went to DuBois Area Schools and graduated from Vo-Tech in 1973. She was previously employed by National Record Mart and Way Office Supplies. She was most recently employed with Penn Highlands. She enjoyed gardening, reading, shopping and being with her dogs.

She is survived by two daughters, Denielle Brumbaugh and Carlee Hendricks, both of Luthersburg; her mother, Betty Lou Bearfield of Luthersburg; one brother, Bill (Sandy) Bearfield of DuBois; one stepson, Justin (Jen) Miller of Sigel; and four step-grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Bearfield; a nephew, William Crater; and her grandparents.

50 Broad St

Summerville , PA 15864

Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville , PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Mar. 31, 2019

