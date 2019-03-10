Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Albert "Bill" Northey. View Sign

William Albert Northey ("Bill") a resident of Masonic Villages of Elizabethtown, PA, was born in DuBois on July 24, 1934. His parents were W. Charles Northey and Louise A. Northey. He had one sister, Dee Allison

Bill graduated from DuBois High School in 1952, served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 thru 1953. He later earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree from Pennsylvania State University.

Bill retired as vice president of Human Resources from Pure Carbon Company in St. Marys, PA.

He was a Past Master of Elk Lodge #379 F. & A. M. in Ridgway and held a dual membership in Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682 In Elizabethtown, PA, the Coudersport Consistory, where he was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, and the Harrisburg Forest No 43 Tall Cedars of Lebanon. Bill was also a member of the American Legion, a past President of the Treasure Lake Lions Club and a member of the B.P.O.E.

Bill is survived by three children, William A., husband of Sue, Northey of Etters, PA, Susan, wife of Ronald Emery of Derry, PA, and Carol wife of Drew Waltenbaugh of Rochester Hills, MI; two step-children, David Gosch of DuBois, Kristen, wife of Gary Dunn of Penfield; and seven grandchildren: Tyler, Emily, Josef, Morgan, Janna, McKenna and Ben.

Bill enjoyed his retirement years traveling, fishing and reading.

A memorial service for the family will be held in DuBois at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Masonic Village Tree of Life Fund

Smith , who predeceased him. Bill was married to Constance ("Connie") J. Miller in 1957. She predeceased him in 1998. He later married Carol (Heim) Gosch who survives.

