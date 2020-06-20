William L. Bonavida, 81, a resident at Toby Terrace in Brockway, Pennsylvania, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on Nov. 12, 1938, in Brockway, he was the son of the late William W. and Violet M. Stoneberg Bonavida.
Retired, Bill had been employed as a truck driver for Robert Cole Trucking Co; and was a partner in Bonavida Auto Body.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served on the U.S.S. Intrepid CVS-11. He was Catholic by faith.
Bill was a member of the VFW Club. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and drag racing, building model cars, sketching and painting pictures. His true passion was restoring antique cars.
He is survived by a sister, Mary Ann (Gary) Williams of Philipsburg, PA; a sister, Cynthia M. Harvey of DuBois, PA; a brother, Dennis P. Bonavida of Brockway, and a sister, Denise Sickeri, also of Brockway. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald E. Bonavida.
Calling hours will be on Monday, June 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Msgr. Charles Kaza officiating. Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion. Memorial donations may be made to Parson-Marnati Post #95 1109 Pershing Avenue, Brockway, PA 15824.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Born on Nov. 12, 1938, in Brockway, he was the son of the late William W. and Violet M. Stoneberg Bonavida.
Retired, Bill had been employed as a truck driver for Robert Cole Trucking Co; and was a partner in Bonavida Auto Body.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served on the U.S.S. Intrepid CVS-11. He was Catholic by faith.
Bill was a member of the VFW Club. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and drag racing, building model cars, sketching and painting pictures. His true passion was restoring antique cars.
He is survived by a sister, Mary Ann (Gary) Williams of Philipsburg, PA; a sister, Cynthia M. Harvey of DuBois, PA; a brother, Dennis P. Bonavida of Brockway, and a sister, Denise Sickeri, also of Brockway. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald E. Bonavida.
Calling hours will be on Monday, June 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Msgr. Charles Kaza officiating. Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion. Memorial donations may be made to Parson-Marnati Post #95 1109 Pershing Avenue, Brockway, PA 15824.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Jun. 20, 2020.