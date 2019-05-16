|
|
Albert F. Flickinger, 82, of Plum, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary M. (Donnick) Flickinger and the late Gertrude Elaine Flickinger; loving father of Donald (Rosanne) Flickinger, Valerie (Michael) Coscarelli, Albert R. Flickinger and Tracey (Decio) Rapali; grandfather of Jamie, Dana, Chelsea, Bryan, Kristina, Haylee and Mia; great-grandfather of John and Juliette; brother of the late Donald Flickinger; brother-in-law of Carol Flickinger; and is also survived by nieces and nephews. Albert was a member of Plum Borough Council for 16 years, served on Plum Municipal Authority and was instrumental with the late Mayor Franci in founding Plum EMS.
Friends were received Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday in Our Lady of Joy Church. Interment followed in St. Augustine Cemetery.
If desired, the Flickinger family suggests memorials to a .
Published in Advance Leader on May 16, 2019