Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Alice M. Puzz

Alice M. Puzz Obituary
Alice M. Puzz, 91, of Ellwood City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Concordia Personal Care in Plum Borough. Born Nov. 28, 1927, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Dorchak) Poydock. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. After 35 years as a secretary, first in the guidance counselor office and then the business office, she retired from the Ellwood City School District. She was Russian Orthodox by faith and enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo and cards, listening to music, following current events and doing crossword puzzles. She closely followed the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pitt Panthers football and basketball teams. Alice is survived by sons, John (Christina) Puzz, of Plum Borough, and David (Carol) Puzz, of Norman, Okla.; brother, Albert Poydock, of Bellflower, Calif.; grandchildren, David and John Puzz, Anna (Jim) Nesbit, Alyse Zvirman and Eric Zvirman; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Evelyn Nesbit; and many nieces and nephews. Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Arthur E. Puzz, who she married Jan. 21, 1950; and her sisters, Mary Fray, Helen Gergosky and Margaret Tomlinson.
Friends received were Tuesday at Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth St., Ellwood City, where a service was held Wednesday.Arrangements were entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 412-793-3000.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Concordia Personal Care for their wonderful care while Alice was a resident. To honor Alice, donations may be made to Ellwood City Historical Society, 310 Fifth St., Ellwood City, PA 16117.
Published in Advance Leader on June 27, 2019
