Andrew "Bucky" Bogusz, 83, of Plum, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joanne (O'Leary); loving father of Scott (Barbara) Bogusz and Eric (Hannah) Bogusz; grandfather of Ryan and Tyler Bogusz; and brother of Arlene (Conrad) DeLuca and Patricia (Jerry) Juliano. Bucky was an Army veteran, and he retired from Plum Borough Water Authority.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Joy Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research.
Published in Advance Leader from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019