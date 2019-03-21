|
Anna (Nuzzo) Chirieleison, 97, of Plum, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Concordia at Ridgewood, where she was an active resident. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Chirieleison; mother of Fred (Linda), Frank (Patricia) and Michael (Lois) Chirieleison; grandmother of Kelly (Anthony) Roperti, Karen (Brian) Halbleib, Michael Chirieleison and Christopher Chirieleison, Gregory (Hannah) Chirieleison, Michelle (Robert) Krogh and Steven (Rebecca) Chirieleison; and great-grandmother of Courtney, Nicholas, Allison, Alaina, Wyatt, Henry, Oscar, Thomas and Rachel. She was preceded in death by siblings, Amelia Mosesso, Margaret Kroniser and James Nuzzo; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Anna was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Friends were received Sunday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday in St. Januarius Church. Interment was in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
To honor Anna, donations may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries at Ridgewood Place, 1460 Renton Road, Plum, PA 15239.
Published in Advance Leader on Mar. 21, 2019