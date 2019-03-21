|
Anthony B. Conti, 68, of Plum Borough, died peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 30, 1951, the beloved son of the late John and Esther Bentz Conti. Anthony served honorably in the Marine Corps. He was the cherished brother of Louis, Leonard (Bonnie Manhart), Patrick (Terry Cowan) and Karen Grego. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph.
Services will be private, and he will be laid to rest in Plum Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are by STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Advance Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019