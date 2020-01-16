|
Anthony "Tony" Di Lucente, 48, of Plum Borough, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Carmine and Emelia Di Lucente; brother of Michael (Patricia) Di Lucente, Renaldo Di Lucente and the late Mario Di Lucente; son of Robert and the late Colleen Wiedenhoff; brother of Sharon (Dan) Hamilton and Carol (Michael) Nevseta; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins; and preceded in death by a special nephew and buddy, Joseph Nuvseta. Tony loved Burger King, where he worked for more than 25 years, music, dancing, Italian food, bowling, being with his family and attending church at Tarentum Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Published in Advance Leader from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020