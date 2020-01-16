Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Di Lucente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Di Lucente

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Di Lucente Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Di Lucente, 48, of Plum Borough, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Carmine and Emelia Di Lucente; brother of Michael (Patricia) Di Lucente, Renaldo Di Lucente and the late Mario Di Lucente; son of Robert and the late Colleen Wiedenhoff; brother of Sharon (Dan) Hamilton and Carol (Michael) Nevseta; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins; and preceded in death by a special nephew and buddy, Joseph Nuvseta. Tony loved Burger King, where he worked for more than 25 years, music, dancing, Italian food, bowling, being with his family and attending church at Tarentum Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Published in Advance Leader from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -