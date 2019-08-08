Home

Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Arthur R. McElhinney Jr.

Arthur R. McElhinney Jr. Obituary
Arthur R. McElhinney Jr., 64, of Plum, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Beth" (Shaffer) McElhinney; son of Jean and the late Arthur R. McElhinney Sr.; loving father of Aaron (Gretchen) McElhinney, Alisha (Joseph) Altieri and Adrienne (Andrew) Butterfield; proud grandfather of Joshua, Christopher, Joseph III (Christianna), Kailee (Logan), Rachael, Isabella, Jacob and Wyatt; great-grandfather of Lucca and Maverick; and brother of Dennis (Kate) McElhinney, Linda (Monty) Webb and Darlene (Gene) Rauch. Art also had an extended family at his long-term, successful business in Murrysville. He opened the doors of McElhinney's Service in 1983 and continually earned loyal clientele and dedicated employees through his honest hard work, fair business practices and friendly service. Art had an adventurous spirit and an unmatched work ethic. He enjoyed racing cars, building things by hand and spending time with his family. A man of strong Christian faith, Art was a member of Word of Life Church in Greensburg, where he served faithfully as a volunteer and an elder. Countless lives were touched by his joyful and generous spirit. Loved by all, he will be deeply missed.
Friends were received Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment followed in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Advance Leader on Aug. 8, 2019
