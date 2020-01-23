Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL
7450 Saltsburg Road, (at Universal Road)
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL
7450 Saltsburg Road, (at Universal Road)
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL
7450 Saltsburg Road, (at Universal Road)
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
Barbara A. Benzenhoefer Obituary
Barbara Ann Benzenhoefer, 87, of Plum, formerly of Oakmont, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of more than 69 years to Edward Benzenhoefer; mother of Kevin (Donna) Benzenhoefer and the late Mark Benzenhoefer; mother-in-law of Debra Benzenhoefer; grandmother "Mim" of Chad (Lindsay) Benzenhoefer, Kelsey (Anthony) Barbato, Jenna Benzenhoefer and Michael Benzenhoefer; and great-grandmother "Mim" to Eli, Addison and Lainey Benzenhoefer. Barbara was a lifelong, active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Oakmont, where she sang in the choir. She was also involved in Oakmont Garden and Card Clubs. She enjoyed going to a family camp in Cooks Forest and spending her winters in Florida.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road, (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
To best honor Barbara, an animal lover, donations may be made to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.
Published in Advance Leader from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020
