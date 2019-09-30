Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Brandon H. Patton

Brandon H. Patton Obituary
Brandon H. Patton, 24, of Plum, died Saturday Sept. 28, 2019. He was father of Cameron; son of Ron and Nancy Patton; brother of Justin (Chelsea) Patton; boyfriend of Leah Palko; grandson of Hugh and Patricia Patton and Howard and Diane Erdley; and stepfather of Cali Ringle. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for Cameron's education.
Published in Advance Leader from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10, 2019
