Carmella (Cassano) Scholtz, 83, of Plum, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul F. Scholtz; loving mother of Paula F. Yobp and James P. (Maria) Scholtz; grandmother of Darcie (Matthew Schmitt) Yobp, Daniel (Mari) Yobp, Emily (Thomas) Scholtz-Warble and Travis Scholtz; great-grandmother of Charlotte, Ruby and Emma; sister of Concetta "Connie," Anthony (Helen) and the late Vincent Cassano; also survived by nieces and nephews. Carmella had a longtime career as a perceptual aide with the Plum Borough School District, where she worked with children with learning disabilities.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in Advance Leader from June 28 to July 4, 2019