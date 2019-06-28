Home

Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
Carmella Scholtz Obituary
Carmella (Cassano) Scholtz, 83, of Plum, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul F. Scholtz; loving mother of Paula F. Yobp and James P. (Maria) Scholtz; grandmother of Darcie (Matthew Schmitt) Yobp, Daniel (Mari) Yobp, Emily (Thomas) Scholtz-Warble and Travis Scholtz; great-grandmother of Charlotte, Ruby and Emma; sister of Concetta "Connie," Anthony (Helen) and the late Vincent Cassano; also survived by nieces and nephews. Carmella had a longtime career as a perceptual aide with the Plum Borough School District, where she worked with children with learning disabilities.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in Advance Leader from June 28 to July 4, 2019
