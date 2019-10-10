|
Catherine Zaranek, 75, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Cathy is survived by her son, Mike (Sue) and daughter, Lisa (Douglas); grandchildren, David and Alison Zaranek; many nieces and nephews; and Missy, her dog and faithful companion. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 50 years, Richard "Jack" Zaranek; her father, Eugene Allen; her mother, Elizabeth (Schweiger) Allen; her grandson, James Zaranek; and her sisters, Clara Ashcroft, Dorothy Allen, Grace Connell, Betty Jennings and Mercedes Meredith. Born the youngest of six daughters, Cathy grew up in West Mifflin. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in teaching. She taught math at Plum Senior High School and several other schools before retiring from the University of Pittsburgh, where she also supervised teaching assistants. Cathy and Jack relocated to Hilton Head, S.C. in 2000, where they spent 15 joyful years together and loved hosting their grandchildren at "Camp HHI." In 2017, she moved to The Villages, Fla., to be closer to Lisa. Cathy was a dedicated and loving mother and wife. She gave generously of her time and affection to those she loved. She was a strong, independent woman and touched the lives of many through her teaching, which was her passion. She was also an outstanding cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home. Cathy will be deeply missed by her family and friends. They would like to thank in particular the nurses, assistants and doctors at AdventHealth in Orlando.
A viewing was held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, located at HIERS-BAXLEY FUNERAL AND CREMATION LIFE EVENT CENTER, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, located at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 East County Road 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. A celebration of life followed the Mass. Arrangements entrusted with Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, The Villages.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to hospice, food pantry/soup kitchen and/or animal rescue organizations. Online sentiments may be shared at hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Advance Leader on Oct. 10, 2019