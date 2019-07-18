|
Cheryl J. Tallent, 59, of Plum Borough, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Gregory L.; loving mother of Kristen (Sean) Reilly and Tara (Joe) Perriello; grandmother of Dante, Colin, Christopher, Kayla, Joey and Leo; daughter of Doris and the late Floyd Cecil; sister of Debbie (Scott) McIndoe and Darrel (Maureen) Cecil; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD. 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills, where a service was held.
Published in Advance Leader on July 18, 2019